Man shot, critically wounded in Back of the Yards

A 25-year-old man was shot Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

He was walking on the street about 9:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Paulina when a male shot him from the sidewalk, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. He had been shot in the left side of his abdomen and chest.