Man shot, critically wounded in Back of the Yards

A man was shot and critically wounded early Sunday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

About 12:45 a.m., the 27-year-old was shot in the head while he was driving north in the 4500 block of South Wood, then crashed his vehicle into a tree, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.