Man shot, critically wounded in Belmont Central

A man was shot and critically wounded late Tuesday in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 26-year-old was walking about 11:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of North Mason when someone fired shots, striking him in the groin area and buttocks, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken in critical condition to Community First Medical Center, police said.