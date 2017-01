Man shot, critically wounded in East Garfield Park

A man was shot and critically wounded Saturday evening in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 5:04 p.m., the 18-year-old was in the 400 block of South Central when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered two gunshot wounds to the abdomen and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.