Man shot, critically wounded in Englewood

A man was shot and critically wounded late Saturday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 28-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds about 10:45 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Throop, according to Chicago Police.

He showed up at University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The man and witnesses were not cooperating with investigators and circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known. Area South detectives were investigating.