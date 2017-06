Man shot, critically wounded in Humboldt Park

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was shot in his chest at 4:28 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Haddon, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.