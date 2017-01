Man shot, critically wounded in Hyde Park

A man in his 20s was critically wounded in a Hyde Park shooting Tuesday night on the South Side.

About 9 p.m., he was talking to three other people on a sidewalk in the 5100 block of South Blackstone when one of them pulled a gun and shot him multiple times in the head and shoulders, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.

No one was in custody for the attack late Tuesday.