Man shot, critically wounded in Lawndale

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Friday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 30-year-old was sitting in a vehicle about 9:15 a.m. in the 3100 block of West 13th when someone got out of another vehicle and shot at him, according to Chicago Police.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with two gunshot wounds to his left side, police said.