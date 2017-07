Man shot, critically wounded in Little Village

A man was shot and critically wounded early Sunday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 18-year-old was walking south about 4:40 a.m. in the 2400 block of South Washtenaw when two males emerged from a gangway and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the right leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.