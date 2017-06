Man shot, critically wounded in Rogers Park

A man was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

About 1:45 a.m., the 32-year-old was in an alley in the 1500 block of West Morse and got involved in an argument with another male, who pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the chest and taken in critical condition to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, police said.