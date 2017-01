Man shot, critically wounded in South Chicago

A man was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was outside about 4:05 a.m. in the 8700 block of South Houston when someone walked up, opened fire, then ran away, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the chest and taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

Police said additional information was not immediately available because of a language barrier. Area South detectives are investigating.