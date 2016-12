Man shot, critically wounded in South Shore

A man was shot and critically wounded Sunday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 22-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 11:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Chappel when a male got out of a gray vehicle and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.