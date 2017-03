Man shot, critically wounded in South Shore

A man was critically wounded in a shooting late Wednesday in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

The 37-year-old was walking on the sidewalk at 11:13 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Phillips when four males got out of a dark-colored vehicle and shot at him, according to Chicago Police.

The man took himself to South Shore Hospital and was later transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the right side of his body, police said.