Man shot, critically wounded in Ukrainian Village

Chicago Police investigate in the 2200 block of West Chicago, where a man was shot early Monday. | NVP News

A man was shot and critically wounded early Monday in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood.

The 36-year-old was standing outside about 1:10 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Chicago when someone in a black SUV nearby opened fire, striking him in the abdomen, face and left leg, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.