Man shot, critically wounded while driving in Austin

A 29-year-old man was critically injured early Saturday in a West Side Austin neighborhood shooting.

He was driving at 2:39 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Mason when someone opened fire, striking him twice in the back side of his leg, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park and later transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said. He was listed in critical condition.