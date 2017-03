Man shot, critically wounded while driving in Gresham

A man was shot and critically wounded early Sunday while driving in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 21-year-old was driving about 2:45 a.m. north in the 7600 block of South Winchester when another vehicle pulled alongside and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the head and right leg and was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.