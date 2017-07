Man shot, critically wounded while sitting in parked vehicle in Austin

A 26-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Two people approached and shot him about 10:30 p.m. when he was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 1000 block of North Lockwood, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot multiple times and taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.