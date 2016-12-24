Man shot dead in Brighton Park

A man was shot to death early Saturday in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Just after midnight, officers responding to a shooting in the 3000 block of West 38th Place found the 27-year-old on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen, according to Chicago Police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:25 a.m., authorities said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office withheld his name pending notification of his family.

The shooting was thought to be gang-related. Area Central detectives are investigating.