Man shot during argument at South Shore gas station

A man was shot during an argument at a gas station Tuesday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 37-year-old was at a station in the 7600 block of South Exchange about noon when he got into an argument with someone who pulled out a handgun and shot him, according to Chicago Police.

The victim was shot in the back, and took himself to South Shore Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Police said the victim is a documented gang member.