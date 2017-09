Man shot during argument in South Chicago

A man was shot Monday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood.

About 10:45 a.m., two males were arguing in an alley in the 8200 block of South Clyde when another male got out of a vehicle and fired a shot, according to Chicago Police.

The 39-year-old man was shot in the foot and later took himself to Mercy Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.