Man shot during attempted carjacking in Chatham

A man was shot when three males tried to steal his vehicle Tuesday night in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 19-year-old was in the parked vehicle at 11:06 p.m. in the 7500 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue when three males got into the vehicle, then tried to take it, according to Chicago Police.

One of the males then opened fire, striking the 19-year-old in the left leg, police said. The suspects then ran away.

He took himself to Jackson Park Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.