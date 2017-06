Man shot during attempted robbery in South Shore

A man was shot Tuesday afternoon during an attempted robbery in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 35-year-old victim was walking in the 7300 block of South Jeffery around 2:50 p.m. when two people walked up to him, announced a robbery and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the left arm, and drove himself to South Shore Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.