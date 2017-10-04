Man shot during attempted robbery in Waukegan

A man was shot during an attempted robbery Saturday night in north suburban Waukegan.

The shooting happened in the backyard of a home in the 900 block of Wadsworth Avenue about 9:45 p.m., according to Waukegan police.

The man told police he was visiting family when he went outside for a cigarette, and a black male in a black hoodie came up to him and demanded money, police said.

The victim had no money, and as the suspect turned to run away, he pulled out a gun and fired, striking the victim in the abdomen, police said. The suspect was last seen running away.

The victim, whose age was not released, was taken with a superficial wound to a hospital, where he was treated and released, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Waukegan police tip-line at (847) 360-9001.