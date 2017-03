Man shot during attempted robbery in Woodlawn

A man was shot during an attempted robbery Monday afternoon in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood.

The 35-year-old man was in the 6800 block of South Keefe about 1:45 p.m. when someone got out of a vehicle and demanded his property, according to Chicago Police.

The suspect fired a handgun, striking the man in the hand, police said.

The victim took himself to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.