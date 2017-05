Man shot during carjacking in Roseland

A man was shot multiple times during a carjacking Friday afternoon in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 45-year-old was the victim of a vehicular hijacking about 1:30 p.m. in the 200 block of East 109th Street, according to Chicago Police. During the incident, he suffered gunshot wounds to the groin, left hand, left foot and a graze wound to the chest.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.