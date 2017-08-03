Man shot during Chatham robbery

A man was shot during a robbery Tuesday night in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 38-year-old was sitting in a parked car about 9:40 p.m. in the 7600 block of South State when an armed person got into the car and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police. The victim gave the suspect cash and attempted to drive away while the suspect opened fire.

The man suffered a graze wound to the right arm and drove himself to Trinity Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.