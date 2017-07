Man shot during Englewood fight

A man was shot Sunday morning in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The 38-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk at 5:13 a.m. in the 5900 block of South Carpenter when a large fight broke out and shots were fired, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken with a gunshot wound to the abdomen to St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said. He will be transferred to Stroger Hospital.