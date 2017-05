Man shot during physical altercation in Chatham

A 28-year-old man was shot Wednesday night in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

About 9:40 p.m. in the 800 block of East 89th Place, he got involved in a physical altercation with another male, who took out a gun and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the chest and right arm and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized, police said.