Man shot during robbery attempt in Park Ridge

A man walked into a Chicago hospital early Friday after he was shot during an attempted robbery in northwest suburban Park Ridge.

The 21-year-old man showed up at a hospital about 3:15 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the neck, according to Park Ridge Police. His injury did not appear to be life-threatening.

The victim and another 21-year-old man were in a vehicle stopped at a traffic light in the 1400 block of West Higgins Road in Park Ridge when a man walked up to the passenger side and demanded money, police said. The victim told police that he then realized he had been shot.

The suspect ran away and the other man drove the victim to a hospital, police said. The hospital was not equipped to treat him and he was transferred via ambulance to another hospital. Police did not specify which hospitals.