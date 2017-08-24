73-year-old man shot during robbery attempt in West Lawn

A 73-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery early Thursday in the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m., he was walking on the sidewalk in the 6100 block of South Kenneth when another male exited a black SUV and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police.

The man refused to comply and the suspect fired shots, striking him in the abdomen, police said. The shooter then got back in the SUV, which sped away.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.