Man shot during robbery in Grand Crossing

A man was shot during a robbery late Saturday in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

The 22-year-old was walking about 11:45 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Blackstone when another male walked up, pulled out a handgun and demanded the man’s money, according to Chicago Police.

The man ran and the robber opened fire, striking him in both legs, police said. He later showed up at Jackson Park Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.