Man shot during robbery in Lawndale

A man was shot during a robbery Friday afternoon in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

The 18-year-old was the victim of a robbery about noon in the 4200 block of West Grenshaw when the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot him in the upper left leg, according to Chicago Police.

The man later showed up at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was listed in good condition, police said.