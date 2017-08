Man shot during robbery in West Woodlawn

A man was shot during a robbery late Sunday in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The 32-year-old was walking about 9:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Vernon when someone walked up, pulled out a handgun and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police.

The man tried to knock the handgun away, but the suspect shot him in the hand, police said. He later showed up at St. Bernard Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.