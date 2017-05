Man shot during robbery in Woodlawn

A man was shot during a robbery early Sunday in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The 29-year-old was walking about 4:05 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Cottage Grove when another male walked up and demanded his money, according to Chicago Police.

The suspect then opened fire, striking the man in the lower back, before running away, police said. The man later walked into South Shore Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.