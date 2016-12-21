Man shot during store robbery in Roseland

A man was shot during a robbery Wednesday morning in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

An armed male suspect entered a store in the 200 block of West 95th Street at 9:08 a.m. and demanded money, according to Chicago Police.

The victim tried to disarm the suspect and during a struggle the gun went off, striking the victim in the left hand, police said.

The suspect, described as a black male wearing all black, ran away with cash and a small amount of merchandise, police said.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was taken in good condition to Roseland Hospital.