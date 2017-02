Man shot during West Pullman robbery

A 23-year-old man was shot Friday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Someone approached him and demanded his personal belongings at 7:44 p.m. in the 300 block of East Kensington before firing shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his left calf and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.