Man shot Friday in Archer Heights goes to hospital next day

A man shot Friday night in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side showed up at a hospital on Saturday for treatment.

The 20-year-old told investigators he was shot about 10 p.m. Friday in the 5100 block of South Kostner when someone fired at him from a passing vehicle, Chicago Police said. He was struck on the lower, left side of his body.

On Saturday afternoon, the man took himself to Mercy Hospital and Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.