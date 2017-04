Man shot in Altgeld Gardens

A 31-year-old man was shot Sunday night in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood on the Far South Side.

He was standing on the sidewalk about 9:15 p.m. in the 13000 block of South Drexel when a male fired shots at him, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the left and right hips and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized, police said.