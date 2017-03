Man shot in ankle in Rogers Park

A 35-year-old man was shot early Friday in the North Side Rogers Park neighborhood.

He was standing outside smoking a cigarette about 2 a.m. in the 7600 block of North Sheridan when someone approached him and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle, police said. He was taken in good condition to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston.