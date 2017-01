Man shot in arm in Austin

A 21-year-old man was shot in the arm Monday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

It happened about 4 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Hirsch, and he was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital, according to Chicago Police.

Forty-five minutes earlier, another man was shot about six blocks away in the same neighborhood. Detectives were investigating the shootings separately.