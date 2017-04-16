Man shot in arm in North Lawndale

A man was shot Sunday morning in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 28-year-old man was sitting in the front passenger seat of a parked vehicle in the 3500 block of West Douglas at 10:54 a.m. when another car pulled up and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the left forearm and taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

The victim is a documented gang member and the shooting is thought to be gang-related, according to police.