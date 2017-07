Man shot in arm in North Lawndale

A man was shot Monday morning in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

About 8:20 a.m., two males wearing red bandanas approached the 38-year-old man walking in the alley in the 1200 block of South Kedvale and one of the males shot him in the right arm, according to Chicago Police.

The victim was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

The suspects ran south after the shooting, police said.