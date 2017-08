Man hurt in Auburn Gresham drive-by shooting

A man was hurt in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon in the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The 28-year-old man was standing in the 1200 block of West 81st Street at 3:03 p.m. when someone in a dark, four-door car pulled up and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the hand and taken in good condition to St. Bernard Hospital, police said.

Police said the victim is affiliated with a gang.