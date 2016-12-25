Man shot in Austin, dies days later on Christmas Eve

A man was shot Monday afternoon and died five days later in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 28-year-old man was in the 1500 block of North Mayfield at 12:32 p.m. when someone walked up and fired shots striking him in the chest, according to Chicago Police. The shooter ran away.

Demetrius L. Newell, who lived in the same block where he was shot, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. He was pronounced dead Christmas Eve at 4:05 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.