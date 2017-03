Man shot in Austin drive-by

A 24-year-old man was shot in the arm Wednesday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

About 9:30 p.m., he was driving in the 5600 block of West Ferdinand when another vehicle pulled alongside him and someone inside it opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He kept driving to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was listed in fair condition.

Police said the shooting likely was gang-related.