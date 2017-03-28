Man shot in back at Gary gas station

A Gary man was found with a gunshot wound to the back Monday night at a gas station in northwest Indiana.

Officers responded to a shooting at 7:50 p.m. in the 4600 block of West 5th Avenue, according to Gary Police Lt. Thomas Pawlak. They found a 29-year-old man, shot once in the back, lying in the parking lot of a gas station.

The victim was unconscious and couldn’t tell officers what happened, Pawlak said. He was taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake in Gary for treatment.

Anyone with information should call Sgt. Michael Barnes at (219) 881-7434; or the Crime Tip Line at (866) 274-6347.