Man shot in Back of the Yards

A man was shot late Tuesday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was walking about 10:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of South Bishop when three males exited a dark-colored minivan and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the right leg, back and pelvic area and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.