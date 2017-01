Man shot in Belmont Central drive-by

A man was shot early Saturday in the West Side Belmont Central neighborhood.

About 2:47 a.m., the 34-year-old was driving in the 5600 block of West Grand Avenue when someone in a white Chevrolet Malibu pulled up and fired one shot, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot on his face and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.