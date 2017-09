Man shot in Belmont Cragin

A man was shot early Sunday in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 12:31 a.m., the 18-year-old was walking to the sidewalk in the 3100 block of North Luna when another male walked up and fired shots, striking him in the right leg, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken in good condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.