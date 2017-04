Man shot in Bronzeville

A man was shot late Wednesday in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

At 10:22 p.m., the 29-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 4600 block of South Wabash when a black car pulled alongside his vehicle and someone inside fired shots, striking him in the lower back, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.